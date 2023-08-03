COVID-19 cases steadily increase nationwide over the summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Health officials have voiced concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic having another surge in cases.
In several states, COVID cases are already on the rise as the summer wraps up, but why is it happening and how does Wisconsin compare?
According to the CDC, COVID hospitalizations are up around 12% nationwide.
As far as the Badger State goes, the DHS reports cases have gone up by around 22% in the past week in Central Wisconsin.
But it represents a very small case load. Both Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic Health System say there have only been a handful of active COVID cases they're treating.
As far as where the surge may come from, health officials say it's likely because people are trying to beat the heat.
"When it gets really hot, people go indoors," Infectious Disease physician David Wohl said. "When it gets really cold, people go indoors, and when you're inside the ventilation is different. People are closer together, so I think that's part of it."
Doctors say there should be a new and better round of COVID shots coming out this fall.
The DHS say only nine people have died of COVID over the last month.
Over the past few years, the end of summer vacation and the start of school has brought a surge of new cases.
The DHS reminds people the best way to stay healthy is to get vaccinated.