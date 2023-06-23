Custer's Energy Fair returns, makes green energy approachable

CUSTER, Wis. (WAOW) — Friday marked the start of the 32nd annual Midwest Renewable Energy Fair, kicking off going green.
The fair created the opportunity to educate community members on sustainability lifestyles, including the latest tech for solar panels, rechargeable cars and much more.
The Couillard Solar Foundation was one of the organizations that help power schools and other local faculties using solar panels.
" Our foundation was started to help basically nonprofits and schools get solar arises installed in their faculty", said the Couillard's founder Cal Couillard.
The event had more than 20 workshops and exhibitor's displayed, and demonstrated items that create a sustainable way of living.
Organizers say the fair is a way to spread ideas and technology.
"Its something people have attended year after year every year and their able to see new the new generation of renewable energy equipment", said MREA Program Manager, Evonne Waugh.
The energy fair is continuing throughout the weekend to June 25 2023.