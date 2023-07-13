Cycling enthusiast has the pedal to the metal after making kidney donation anonymously

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Rhinelander man is using his bike to make a difference in someone's life.
Almost 100,000 people are in need of organ donations in the United States.
Dave Daniels, an Northwoods native, was able to help the cause by making a kidney donation last year.
But the donation was anonymous.
"I don't know who it went to, but I'm really glad that I could help somebody's day a year ago, after they had to deal with all the pain in their life." the cyclist said.
The 73-year-old bikes nearly 4,000 miles every year, but he had to slow the pedals down for the kidney transplant and recovery process in 2022.
The UW Health Transplant Center was able to perform the surgery on Dave, and through their step by step process that was planned out back in 2020, Daniels had all of his trust in the team in Madison.
"If it wasn't for the UW Health Transplant Center, I don't think I would've went through what I did. But I'm so glad I did, and my kidney is just as healthy as having two kidneys."
Dave is one of 4,000 Wisconsinites who has donated an organ.
The cyclist has taken many bike trips throughout his lifetime, and more notably, a long stroll from Rhinelander all the way to San Francisco where he pedaled his big across the Golden Gate Bridge.
He says he plans to take many more trips on his bicycle and feels like the transplant didn't slow him down but has made him feel better than ever.