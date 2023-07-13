 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cycling enthusiast has the pedal to the metal after making kidney donation anonymously

  • Updated
  • 0
biker donor

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Rhinelander man is using his bike to make a difference in someone's life.

Almost 100,000 people are in need of organ donations in the United States.

Dave Daniels, an Northwoods native, was able to help the cause by making a kidney donation last year.

But the donation was anonymous.

"I don't know who it went to, but I'm really glad that I could help somebody's day a year ago, after they had to deal with all the pain in their life." the cyclist said.

The 73-year-old bikes nearly 4,000 miles every year, but he had to slow the pedals down for the kidney transplant and recovery process in 2022.

The UW Health Transplant Center was able to perform the surgery on Dave, and through their step by step process that was planned out back in 2020, Daniels had all of his trust in the team in Madison.

"If it wasn't for the UW Health Transplant Center, I don't think I would've went through what I did.  But I'm so glad I did, and my kidney is just as healthy as having two kidneys."

Dave is one of 4,000 Wisconsinites who has donated an organ.

The cyclist has taken many bike trips throughout his lifetime, and more notably, a long stroll from Rhinelander all the way to San Francisco where he pedaled his big across the Golden Gate Bridge.

He says he plans to take many more trips on his bicycle and feels like the transplant didn't slow him down but has made him feel better than ever.

Tags

Recommended for you