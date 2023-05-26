D.C. Everest students pay tribute for Memorial Day

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) D.C. Everest Junior High School students paid tribute to loved ones who served that are no longer with us by placing flags in front of their school.
The school staff and student body is being mindful that this is not just another day off of school.
The holiday is to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us.
The school and students wanted to do something special to show their appreciation.
They placed more than 1,000 flags on the lawn of D.C. Everest Junior High.
Over 250 have names on them.
Social studies teacher Aime Geier explained why they decided to do this.
"We wanted to give students an opportunity to make that connection to people who have served in the military who they know that are no longer with us. To bring attention to the holiday and make sure students are recognizing that its not just another day off."
The community is welcome to go by the school and pay tribute as well.