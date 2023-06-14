 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eagle River Hockey Dome Renovated

  • Updated
  • 0

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) Eagle River is known as the Hockey capital of the world due to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame, and The century old dome.

When a facility is that old though, renovations, and refurbishing is a must to keep it up to standards.

They were given the Neighborhood Promise Grant which gave them $250,000 to renew, and fix many items around the dome.

Republic Services is pitching in due to how much the organization gives back to the community.

"The people at the Eagle River Recreation Association understand the history of the dome, and want to take time to preserve it, while also continuing to make history in the future." said Sales Manager Tyler Jacobson.

Moving forward the rink is looking to make more improvement sand get ready for skates to hit ice.

Tags

Recommended for you