Eagle River Hockey Dome Renovated

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) Eagle River is known as the Hockey capital of the world due to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame, and The century old dome.
When a facility is that old though, renovations, and refurbishing is a must to keep it up to standards.
They were given the Neighborhood Promise Grant which gave them $250,000 to renew, and fix many items around the dome.
Republic Services is pitching in due to how much the organization gives back to the community.
"The people at the Eagle River Recreation Association understand the history of the dome, and want to take time to preserve it, while also continuing to make history in the future." said Sales Manager Tyler Jacobson.
Moving forward the rink is looking to make more improvement sand get ready for skates to hit ice.