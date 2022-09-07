Easton Hewitt Lion's Club frustrated by Big Sandy Park vandalism

EASTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Destroyed toilets, graffiti-covered walls and missing swings have an area nonprofit angry and disappointed.
The bathroom at Big Sandy Park in Easton is covered in graffiti, and it's not the first time the park has been vandalized.
The Easton Hewitt Lion's Club maintains the park, and they say the repeated vandalism has been going on for nearly a year.
Club members repainted the bathroom about three weeks ago, and it's already full of spray paint again. Park swings have been stolen or ruined, and the toilet had to be replaced after someone smashed it.
Club members say they're putting their funds into these fixes, which keeps them from helping the community in other ways.
"It's getting very aggravating with all the vandalism that is happening at (the park)," said Duane Bliese, the Lion's club member in charge of maintenance at the park. "We try to keep fixing it and it just keeps happening. "
Bliese says the town and club have talked about closing the park, but because so many people use it, they want to keep it open.
They've also put up cameras in hopes of catching who is responsible for the vandalism at the park.
If anyone has information about who's behind the vandalism, you're encouraged to contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Department at 715-261-1200.