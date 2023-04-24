 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1167.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fire Captain loses his battle with colon cancer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Paul Mattlin was the Stevens Point Fire captain for ..

Mattlin passed away on Saturday, April 22. 

Mattlin was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021, shortly after the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department rallied around him help with medical expenses. 

Fire departments would wear Blue T-shirts for "Mattlin Mondays".

The quote on shirts "His fight is our fight' is on the back of the shirts. 

Not long after Mattlin decided to retire last year. 

Mattlin leaves behind a wife and two children. 

