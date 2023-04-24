Fire Captain loses his battle with colon cancer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Paul Mattlin was the Stevens Point Fire captain for ..
Mattlin passed away on Saturday, April 22.
Mattlin was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021, shortly after the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department rallied around him help with medical expenses.
Fire departments would wear Blue T-shirts for "Mattlin Mondays".
The quote on shirts "His fight is our fight' is on the back of the shirts.
Not long after Mattlin decided to retire last year.
Mattlin leaves behind a wife and two children.