Fishing Forecast May 6th & 7th

If you are headed out fishing this weekend watch out for some rain on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the rain will be more widespread and steady during the morning then taper off a bit during the afternoon. Sunday is now looking quite pleasant with some scattered sun and highs in the 70s. If it rains on Sunday, it probably will not occur until the evening hours.
The wind will be a little bit of a factor on Saturday. Some of the larger lakes will have a little chop with winds out of the east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph. On Sunday the wind will be lighter - out of the southeast around 10 mph.
The pressure will be on the low side and/or falling a bit on both Saturday and Sunday so that could increase the fish feeding activity a bit.