 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fishing Forecast May 6th & 7th

  • 0
sdrhsh

It looks a bit wet to start the weekend. If you are out fishing it looks like the most steady and widespread rain will be Saturday morning. The rain should taper off a bit Saturday afternoon. Conditions will be much nicer on Sunday with some scattered sun and highs in the 70s.

As far as winds go, it might be a little choppy on some of the larger lakes on Saturday with an east-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

The pressure trend will be low side or falling on both Saturday and Sunday which usually means a little better feeding activity from the fish.

Fishing Forecast

If you are headed out fishing this weekend watch out for some rain on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the rain will be more widespread and steady during the morning then taper off a bit during the afternoon. Sunday is now looking quite pleasant with some scattered sun and highs in the 70s. If it rains on Sunday, it probably will not occur until the evening hours.

The wind will be a little bit of a factor on Saturday. Some of the larger lakes will have a little chop with winds out of the east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph. On Sunday the wind will be lighter - out of the southeast around 10 mph.

The pressure will be on the low side and/or falling a bit on both Saturday and Sunday so that could increase the fish feeding activity a bit.

Tags

Recommended for you