Fishing Forecast May 6th & 7th

It looks a bit wet to start the weekend. If you are out fishing it looks like the most steady and widespread rain will be Saturday morning. The rain should taper off a bit Saturday afternoon. Conditions will be much nicer on Sunday with some scattered sun and highs in the 70s.

As far as winds go, it might be a little choppy on some of the larger lakes on Saturday with an east-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

The pressure trend will be low side or falling on both Saturday and Sunday which usually means a little better feeding activity from the fish.