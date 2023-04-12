Former Merrill fire Chief has his 80 year death solved

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - After over 80 years later - Merrill's former Fire Chief Aldord Talbot's death is recognized as having been in the line of duty.
Talbot died October 7, 1941, originally documented as having happened in the fire house - but unrelated to a call.
That's where Merrill Historian Michael Caylor discovered this searching through old funeral home obituaries.
After this first indication Caylor did some research along with getting information from Talbot's Daughter Monica Talbot.
He discovered the death did happen at the fire house, but it was a cardiac rest.
Since Talbot had went to a fire the day before, it technically still counts as a "line of duty'" death.
Since the announcement of this, the Merrill Fire Department plans to honor Talbot in September at The States Firefighter Memorial.
The Fire Department also plans to honor at the fire station as well with a plaque out front by the other lost firefighters.
"This is long overdue for us and recognize chief Talbot sacrifice to the Merrill community and in honor of safety and being able to now recognize, it is special," said Fire Chief Josh Klug.