Grand Opening of Habitat for Humanity Restore

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of their ReStore grand opening.
The Grand opening taking place May 3, at 4pm.
The ReStore is a retail store that sells donated and discounted items.
Items ranging from furniture, house supplies, desks, construction product's, and much more.
The Humanity for Habitat is a global nonprofit organization, that provides affordable housing to those in need.
Humanity Habitat has been around since 1990.
Since then the organization has built over 71 homes.
All proceeds made from the ReStore will used to help build and place families in a home.
For more information on the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau ReStore.