Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Gras Clippings Cause Danger for Bikers

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) Summertime is here which means its time to mow that lawn.

When you fire up that mower remember those bikers in your community.

Grass Clippings on the road are essentially like ice.

"Unfortunately for a lot of motorcyclists that come to the Northwoods that can be problematic. Grass clippings in the street can act like ice for them so it's very slippery. They can slip, hurt themselves, or break their bikes."

said Lt. Adam Finn with the Antigo Fire Department

the wet clumping cause the single tires to slip which can lead to some awful things.

It's best to leave your clippings in your yard to break down, or in a disposable bag on your lawn mower

