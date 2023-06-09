Grass Clippings Cause Danger for Bikers

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) Summertime is here which means its time to mow that lawn.
When you fire up that mower remember those bikers in your community.
Grass clippings on the road are essentially like ice.
"Unfortunately for a lot of motorcyclists that come to the Northwoods that can be problematic. Grass clippings in the street can act like ice for them so it's very slippery. They can slip, hurt themselves, or break their bikes."
said Lt. Adam Finn with the Antigo Fire Department
the wet clumping cause the single tires to slip which can lead to some awful things.
It's best to leave your clippings in your yard to break down, or in a disposable bag on your lawn mower