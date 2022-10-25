Hatley Elementary students help rake neighbors' leaves in the area

Hatley, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students from Hatley Elementary School had the opportunity to help rake leaves in yards of community members.
"We're just so lucky and blessed to have a community that supports our school and what we do, and we're just out here to help out in any way we can," said Joshua Fritsche, fifth grade teacher. "We're just happy to make a difference out here in the community and we got a bunch of kids excited about this for weeks. They all got rakes to come out here and get some energy out and help out, so just excited to be able to help out."
Make a Difference Day was on Saturday, October 22, however, there are still those in the area who continue making a difference in the community.