Hmong Center Hosts Small Business Event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– The Hmong American Center in Wausau is hosting an event May 6.
The event is helping local business owners that may have a Hmong ethnicity.
"So May is the Asian American Islander Pacific month in addition to the small business event we have, and it is important to showcase AAPI small local business in the area", said Khansai Xiong the Special Projects Coordinator.
The event set to take place and North Central Technical College.
The will start at 1 P.m. and end at 6p.m.
If you want out more about the Hmong American Center visit their Facebook page.