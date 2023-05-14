Hmong-Lao veterans recognized at Veterans Tribute

CADOTT, Wis. (WAOW) -- On May 14, Hmong-Lao Veterans were honored at the Wisconsin Veterans Tribute.
The tribute was to honor all the hard work and sacrifices Hmong Lao soldiers made during the Vietnam war and many others.
The event created by Wisconsin's Lao Veterans of Americas Inc.
"This is very important for us you know and Hmong Lao veterans day and all our people," said Wisconsin Lao Veterans of America President Nao Shoua Xiong.
The event also honored the now deceased Vang Pao and James William Lair.
The duo helped in efforts in many wars, and were honored with a Legacy Stone during the speeches.
One of Vang Pao's daughters expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the event.
"It's a special day today to be recognized as Wisconsin Hmong Lao Veteran's Day it's a remembrance all the sacrifices from our parents that put their lives on the line for us to be here," said Ying Vang Pao.
The event saw several politicians and Hmong leaders in attendance.
"It's beyond time to recognize that so I am looking forward to hearing from the White House on their proclamation," said Wausau City mayor Katie Rosenberg.
The event lasted until 11 a.m. and had dozens of community members, Hmong veterans, and politicians.