How hospitals prepare for mass casualty events

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Thursday morning, Aspirus Hospital in Wausau was abuzz with emergency crews and victims - all imaginary, but representing a real threat.
The training call sounded at 7:45 A.M. when mock EMT and patients were scattered around the area - simulating a shooting.
A total of 70 staff members and community volunteer's all participated to make this possible.
As this went on for over an hour, Asprius believes this had a positive impact on their hospital as a whole
"So we want to make sure that we are always ready to go for any type of a situation, I want staff to feel confident in what their doing and prepared, said Trauma Nurse Andrea Hebert.