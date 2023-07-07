Iola Car Show celebrates 51 years

IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) -- 2023 marks 51 years for the national car show dating back to 1972.
This year expected to have over 1000 show cars and 4000 swap spaces for people to shop.
Executive director Joe Opperman describes the event as being a tradition for many.
"So the Iola show is a historic and world class national event it is a combination of show cars and swap meet that is the largest of its kind in America," said Opperman.
The event is expected to continue July 6th through July 9th.
For more information check out their website.