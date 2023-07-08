Katie Rosenberg hosts a re-election party as protester's stood outside

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– Mayor Katie Rosenberg is planning to run for mayor again in 2024.
July 8th she held an election party to announce and celebrate her announcement.
The event taking place at the White Water Music Hall as she was joined by her friends and colleagues.
Even a few politicians stopping by including Gov. Tony Evers made an appearance to show his support.
Rosenberg also stated some of her plans if re-elected for another term.
"We continue pushing on our water issues and we continue advocating on our community in a meaningful way," said Rosenberg.
Before the event began their were protester's outside waiting for Rosenberg and Evers.
One protester from Americans for prosperity stated his disapproval of tax increases and spending.
" Its something the tax payers wont stand for and we believe that raising property taxes for 400 years is very irresponsible and realistically we wont be able to pay for this by year 2033," said Jaminoquan Kittler.
A total of 13 protester's stood outside.