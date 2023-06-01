Kinship of Tomahawk Partners with AT&T to Help At-Risk-Youth

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kinship of Tomahawk is a non-profit organization that helps at risk youth.
They recently partnered with AT&T to help with the digital divide.
This past school year 100 percent of Kinship's seniors graduated. When compared to last years 50 percent, it's a huge success.
AT&T gave them a $10,000 grant, which they used for everything from snacks for students, to tutor salaries.
The two organizations got together Thursday for a celebration of those students who worked so hard.
Moving forward the partnership looks to help many more students as they invest in their future.