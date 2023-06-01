 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Kinship of Tomahawk Partners with AT&T to Help At-Risk-Youth

  • Updated
  • 0

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kinship of Tomahawk is a non-profit organization that helps at risk youth.

They recently partnered with AT&T to help with the digital divide.

This past school year 100 percent of Kinship's seniors graduated. When compared to last years 50 percent, it's a huge success.

AT&T gave them a $10,000 grant, which they used for everything from snacks for students, to tutor salaries.

The two organizations got together Thursday for a celebration of those students who worked so hard.

Moving forward the partnership looks to help many more students as they invest in their future.

