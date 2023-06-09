 Skip to main content
Lamers Bus Driving Services let people drive their bus today

Veonna King

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Lamers Transportation company hosted an event in Weston today.

The event was created to find more possible bus drivers.

Schools and bus companies have been short of bus drivers for, a while but Lamers wanted to solve that problem.  

They hosted a Drive The Bus event.

The event created to let allow anyone to come see what's it like to drive a bus. 

"We will allow anyone to come in get on a bus with our trainer and drive it around our parking lot a couple of times and really see how easy it is to drive a bus", said Wendi DeMars the bus recruiter. 

If you or someone else maybe interested in becoming a bus driver they want to make sure you know the requirement's. 

" You need to be 21 years old and have a cdl and we take from the beginning of the process to the end of that process so its not so intimidating", said DeMars. 

The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

