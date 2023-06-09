Lamers Bus Driving Services let people drive their bus today

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Lamers Transportation company hosted an event in Weston today.
The event was created to find more possible bus drivers.
Schools and bus companies have been short of bus drivers for, a while but Lamers wanted to solve that problem.
They hosted a Drive The Bus event.
The event created to let allow anyone to come see what's it like to drive a bus.
"We will allow anyone to come in get on a bus with our trainer and drive it around our parking lot a couple of times and really see how easy it is to drive a bus", said Wendi DeMars the bus recruiter.
If you or someone else maybe interested in becoming a bus driver they want to make sure you know the requirement's.
" You need to be 21 years old and have a cdl and we take from the beginning of the process to the end of that process so its not so intimidating", said DeMars.
The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.