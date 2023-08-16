Lincoln County fair opens up their gates

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) --- The gates in Merrill are now open and the 2023 Lincoln Co. Fair.
This year's fair will provide a variety of entertainment, from ventriloquists, illusionists, magicians, and jugglers.
Shows will take place throughout the week, and it is all free.
Cindi Christiansen, the Lincoln Co. fair administrator says although there aren't many new additions to the fair this year, she still thinks that it will just as good as the last.
"It's a lot of work all year long. But then we come down to the fair and we have a good time, and it is a lot of fun," said Christiansen.
At the fairgrounds, there will be many barns with livestock, county organizations, and even classic cars and antique tractors.
With the warmer temperatures on the way, Christiansen says there will be plenty of stands offering refreshments.
Barns will also stay cool thanks to fans, and the thrill rides will give fair-goers one last summer breeze.
The fair runs through Sunday.