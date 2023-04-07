 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches with isolated amounts up to 6 to 8 inches possible. Ice
accumulations around a light glaze possible as the snow ends.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snowy and slippery road conditions, especially on
untreated or secondary roads. Rapidly changing visibility over
short distances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This snow will fall in a very narrow strip;
therefore, amounts will vary greatly across short distances north
and south. The area most likely to be impacted is along the
Highway 29 corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local Easter Egg Hunts have a change in schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

Wis. (WAOW)-- With snow on the ground and more on the way-- a few communities are adjusting their events.

The Marathon County parks-- Easter egg hunt here in Wausau is still happening tomorrow.

However-- it will be moved to the ice rink instead of outside.

that will start at 10 a.m.

In Minocqua-- they've moved theirs to next Saturday at the wildwood park zoo to April 15th.

This will be next Saturday at 10 a-m with a special appearance from the Easter bunny

With a 5-dollar admission charge for ages 2 and up.

Tags

Recommended for you