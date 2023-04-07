Local Easter Egg Hunts have a change in schedule

Wis. (WAOW)-- With snow on the ground and more on the way-- a few communities are adjusting their events.
The Marathon County parks-- Easter egg hunt here in Wausau is still happening tomorrow.
However-- it will be moved to the ice rink instead of outside.
that will start at 10 a.m.
In Minocqua-- they've moved theirs to next Saturday at the wildwood park zoo to April 15th.
This will be next Saturday at 10 a-m with a special appearance from the Easter bunny
With a 5-dollar admission charge for ages 2 and up.