Local hair salon recycle products

ROTHSCHILD, Wis (WAOW) -- One local hair salon has decided to leave a smaller carbon foot print.
The Hair Affair Salon has recently decided to recycle most of their products
The decision was made after salon owner Allegra Coolidge decided it was time to recycle.
She signed up for the recycling company Green Circle Salons.
It is a company created to combat climate change by having salon owners recycle their typical hair care products.
" I was throwing out like the color tubes and I was throwing out hair color but I didn't realize you can recycle hair color," said Coolidge.
Coolidge added why she felt this message is important.
"I try to make more salons aware and stylist that you can do great hair but also have a more natural product that's good for your clients and for the environment as well," said Coolidge.
Check out Green Circle Salons for more information.