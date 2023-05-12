Local Medford High School student wins Presidential Award

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) — Medford High School Senior Saskatoon Damm has won a prestigious award.
The Presidential Program, founded back in 1983, was created to give students an opportunity to be rewarded for their academic success.
Damm was first approached by the program committee in January after getting a prefect score on his ACT test.
"I was one of 5,000 selected to apply and I was named as a candidate, and then I filled out an application, submitted that in February, and a finalist on May 10th," said Damm.
This process took a total of four months and was not easy for Damm, as he had to have five essays as a part of his requirements.
"One of them was about your favorite piece of art, so that was nice reflection and then the last one was a big one where you submitted a photograph essay and explain the signfignace," said Damm.
He will be awarded the Medallion Award in June for his hard work.
Damm plans to attend UW-Madison come this fall semester.