Local restaurant pays tribute to fallen officers

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local restaurant pays tribute to fallen officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Burger Bar and Grill
Veonna King

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -  Burgers, Bar and Grill is local restaurant in Phillips.

Both co-owners decided it would be a good idea to pay tribute to the fallen police officers in Barron county.

Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were killed last week during a traffic stop. 

While Burgers and Bar Grill has only been open a year they knew they wanted give back to the families.

"What happened there could have easily happened, in our police department and that tragedy will last in the minds of many in this area, said Ricrdo Luna, Co-owner. 

The fundraiser includes different ticket raffles and every purchased item will have a portion donated to the family. 

The fundraiser will be going on until the 23rd of April.   

