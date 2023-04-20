Local restaurant pays tribute to fallen officers

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Burgers, Bar and Grill is local restaurant in Phillips.
Both co-owners decided it would be a good idea to pay tribute to the fallen police officers in Barron county.
Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were killed last week during a traffic stop.
While Burgers and Bar Grill has only been open a year they knew they wanted give back to the families.
"What happened there could have easily happened, in our police department and that tragedy will last in the minds of many in this area, said Ricrdo Luna, Co-owner.
The fundraiser includes different ticket raffles and every purchased item will have a portion donated to the family.
The fundraiser will be going on until the 23rd of April.