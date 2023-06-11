Man's life saved by Menards employee

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- First responders received a call around 11 a.m. on June 4th.
The call was about a man named Todd Derske needing medical attention at Menards in Plover and he was in cardiac arrest.
Luckily a Menards employee by the name of Matt Rinehart was CPR certified, and quickly jumped in to give him early CPR.
" An that's when I came around the corner and I saw an individual with a woman over him and immediately realized he was in cardiac arrest", said Rinehart.
Rinehart currently attendees UWSP school for physical therapy, which is where he became CPR certified.
According to first responders the early CPR helped keep Derske alive.
"Early CPR is the key once we can keep the heart going and blood flowing, and once the blood is flowing the oxygen will continue, explained Deputy Chief Anthony Luchini.
But Todd and his wife Debbie believe it was fate.
"You know the stops and timing before I got to Menards was like a miracle because otherwise Matt wouldn't have been there and I probably would have died in that parking lot", said Todd Derske.
Derske said his recovery process has been rough so far but he is happy to be alive.