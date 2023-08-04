Marathon County Library is selling books for a great cause

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– The Marathon County Library is hosting its annual book sale.
The book sale created and ran by an organization called Friends of The Library.
The organization created as a branch program to help the library.
The cost of books ranging from $1 to $4 for any kind of books.
A variety of books ranging from children, history, religion, autobiography, and much more.
The sale created to help the library raise additional funding for programs and other necessities.
One organization leader states how this sale has a deeper meaning than just money.
" I would like to keep the library going it is important for the children and adults still like books, said The Friends of The Library Vice President, Darla Witz.
The sale will be taking place until August 6 and will include a bag of books for just $6.