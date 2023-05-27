Memorial Day Ceremony in Harshaw

HARSHAW, Wis. (WAOW) — The Tomahawk Area Veterans Honor Guard hosted a Memorial day Ceremony on May 27th.
The event took place in Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw, WI.
It set out to honor and remember all of the country's fallen soldiers.
One guest speaker says they know first hand why events like this ceremony are important.
"It's day we commemorate those who have lost their lives and just remember them and thank them for everything they have done for our country," said Joni Matthews, Retired Brigadier General of Wisconsin and Army Guard.
Hundreds of people were in attendance including multiple speakers and members of the military.