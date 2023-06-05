Menards store employee helps save a life

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- First responders received a call around 11 a.m. Sunday about a man in need of medical attention at the Plover Menards location.
Before responders could get there, a store employee already jumped into action, providing CPR even as 911 was being dialed.
"CPR was already in progress at Menards in Plover," explained Deputy Chief Anthony Luchini. "It sounded like the staff had already started CPR prior to calling 911."
Once first responders arrived, they traded out with the employee and eventually used a defibrillator, bringing the man back to consciousness.
Experts say the key is quick, decisive action, and that CPR likely helped save the shopper's life.
There's no current update on their condition, and the employee who helped save their life declined to comment.