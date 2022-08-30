Merrill comes together for "Community Night Out"

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Merrill got a closer look at what all goes into keeping their home running on Tuesday.
The city partnered with the police and fire departments to put on the free event, which was free for all ages.
Inside, there were booths by various community resources and organizations. Outside, there were vehicles and demonstrations on display from emergency responders - including a helicopter.
Organizers say it's a great way for people to see what Merrill has to offer.
"Gives residents a chance to learn about different resources offered in the community and also to meet emergency responders," Chantel Kuczmarksi, Communications Consultant for the City of Merrill, said.
Kuczmarski says she hopes this will help people feel comfortable reaching out to the resources they met at the event in times of need.
Organizers are also looking to move up the date of next years event to be the same night as other area Night Outs.