Merrill High School Businesses students create their own color run event

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Multiple students apart of a Business Club came together to hosts a color run.
The event created to help raise money for the Merrill High School DECA Club.
The Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) club, is an organization placed in schools and universities to expose teenagers and young adults to a possible career in business.
August 5 marked their first ever color run.
"It started out as everyone kind of picked a different event they want to do in the club and I was like oh I have seen a bunch of color runs being done and thought that would be a great way we could raise money for our club," said DECA club Vice, Megan Cordova.
The event attracted over 30 community members of all ages. One 10-year-old boy almost came in first places as he states how much enjoyed the event.
" I'm from here and I really like to run so it was just a little fun activity for me I would definitely do it again the color was really fun I kinda liked getting all messy," said runner, Jase Schumann.
The event featured a raffle basket giveaway, a DJ, and a food truck.