New generators to fuel energy for the area

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) --- "This generator will have enough energy to power 77,000 homes."
The Weston Power Plant is running a bit cleaner, thanks to some new technology they hope to save the planet some green.
Over the past few years officials have been working to help shift to a more green energy.
The past few weeks, new generators are helping the power plant and the area take a big step forward.
The Weston RICE Project ran by WPS began in 2022 and only just recently finished.
The new tech generates enough electricity to power over 77,000 homes in Central and Northeast Wisconsin.
Matt Cullen, a spokesman for WPS (Wisconsin Public Service) says the low carbon generating project was all about reliability for their customers.
"We're planning to add nearly 3,300 megawatts of new renewable energy. So over the next five years that will quadruple our renewable energy generation here in the state," Cullen said.
WPS officials say they're looking to add a few more energy conservation projects around the state, too.
"We had a project going on the southern part of the state, just looking to save energy for people and, once again just be reliable to our customers," Cullen said.
Beyond the past projects, Cullen believes modern energy projects are going to become a norm for Wisconsin.
WPS has hopes that the days of storms cutting out power in the area may be a thing of the past, thanks to the new generators which will be able to restore power faster and more efficiently.
Officials say they're on track for their goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero statewide by 2050.