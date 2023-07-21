New mental health clinic opens in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A new clinic in Stevens Point aims to help people needing mental health help.
Opportunity for Hope is a non profit organization that helps individuals with disabilities, get through mental health challenges.
The organization is run by Opportunity Development Centers (ODC) which was founded in 1965. Since then the organization has expanded clinics all over the Wisconsin region.
"ODC supports 13 counties and over a thousand people in eight different locations in Central, North Central, and North Eastern Wisconsin," said President and CEO, Julie Sternn.
The Stevens Point clinic is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays along with offering a list of mental health improvement techniques.
