New murals brighten downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Downtown Wausau is a little more colorful thanks to the debut of two new murals.
The murals can be found on Clark Street and South 2nd Avenue in Wausau's River West neighborhood.
One features a giant bird, which is an homage to the "Bird City" and a tie-in to other bird art in the community.
Wausau's River District says the murals are about more than just art.
"It's really important to encourage that foot traffic and vehicle exploration. It helps our businesses and really just adds to the walkability and the vibrancy of a community," Alyson Leahy, Assistant Director of River District, said.
The second mural features a willow tree, which serves as a tribute to the child of the building's new owner, who died.
Two of the three artists are from Wausau, with the funding for the murals provided by the Community Foundation.