Nicolet College honors veterans with Thank You cards

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Nicolet College students are honoring veterans with Thank You cards to deployed soldiers with Veterans Day coming up Friday.
Casey Lehmann, a financial aid advisor on campus and a veteran, wanted the idea to become meaningful for all veterans.
"I served in the National Guard in Iraq, and I still have some of the cards that I received when I was overseas, so I know how important how these are," Lehmann said.
Nicolet College is hosting other events throughout this week to continue honoring veterans. More information is on the Nicolet College website by visiting the Community Events page at nicoletcollege.edu/community/community-events.