Nicolet College Hosts Conference on Rural Hunger

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Nicolet College announced the first of its kind. A Food Insecurity Conference.
The event held May 4th at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event being sponsored by Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) Social Services.
The event was created to raise awareness for families in rural areas facing hunger.
The event had 5 different panelist from Rhinelander adding, their expertise from the issue. They explained that hunger impacts more than just your stomach.
As it can impact mental health, focus, behavioral issues, and more.
Panelist and Rhinelander Area Food Pantry worker, Courtney Smith, wants people to not feel ashamed to need food resources.
" I want people to understand that food pantries are community based. These are your neighbors, your family members, and even your friends that are working there--come and see us and talk to us", said Smith.
In Wisconsin, 427,380 people are facing hunger - and of them, 142,050 are children.
If you or someone else is in need of food resources, you check out this link.