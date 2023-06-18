Operation Horses Heal created to help veterans

WESTBORO, Wis. (WAOW) - Operation Horses Heal is an organization created for veterans and active service members to engage with horses.
The organization doesn't provide any official therapy but instead the horses are to offer relaxation and peace for veterans with mental health issues.
The organization was founded 2 years ago.
An founders state they have seen improvements in veterans that come.
"When people come to see us some of things they report are feeling less stress", said Co founder Rachael Loucks.