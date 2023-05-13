Paws for Brittany hosts annual event

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- It has been 15 years since the death of Brittany Zimmermann.
Zimmermann was killed on April 2, 2008 in her downtown Madison apartment.
Since then her parents decided to host a walk in honor for the past nine years.
In October 22, 2022 David A. Kahl, pleaded guilty to her murder.
"The paws for Brittany walk it's in honor and memory of our daughter Brittany that was murdered and she was an absolute animal lover and they thought what a better way to honor then to have a walk in her memory," said Jean Zimmermann, Brittany's mom.
The event was in collaboration with Marshfield Pet Shelter to help raise money for the animals.
"I always think of this event as a community event bringing in everyone to honor Brittany and remember her she was beloved member of our community," said Karen Rau, the Executive Director of Marshfield Pet Shelter.
This event took place at Wildwood Park and had over 150 people in attendance.
It also contributed to the new shelter that was built in Marshfield.
"This usually raises around 20 thousand dollars for our animals," said Rau.
The Zimmermans and Rau hope to have this event many more years in the future.
