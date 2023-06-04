 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, EASTERN, AND NORTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Plover Village hosted their annual Korean War Veterans Memorial Ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
korean war tombstone

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Korean War Memorial Ceremony was hosted June 4th.

Attendees saying the Korean War often being described as the forgotten war.

Community members, politicians , and veterans gathering to make sure they paid their respects to those fallen soldiers. 

"Recognize those efforts and we give thanks to those that served in the forgotten war in the Korean conflict," said Senator Patrick Testin. 

The ceremony starting back in the 1980s, by a group of Korean War Veterans.

Has now expanded as they host this event annually.

In the midst of the expansion, a wall that continues  to grow with more veterans that fought in the Korean War. 

One veteran was gifted that day as Christmas gift from his children. 

korean war pic 2

"Its an honor and their here with me today", said Wayne Gorell a Korean War Veteran. 

Event organizers say they look forward to day ever year.

For more information check out their website. 

