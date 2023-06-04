Plover Village hosted their annual Korean War Veterans Memorial Ceremony

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Korean War Memorial Ceremony was hosted June 4th.
Attendees saying the Korean War often being described as the forgotten war.
Community members, politicians , and veterans gathering to make sure they paid their respects to those fallen soldiers.
"Recognize those efforts and we give thanks to those that served in the forgotten war in the Korean conflict," said Senator Patrick Testin.
The ceremony starting back in the 1980s, by a group of Korean War Veterans.
Has now expanded as they host this event annually.
In the midst of the expansion, a wall that continues to grow with more veterans that fought in the Korean War.
One veteran was gifted that day as Christmas gift from his children.
"Its an honor and their here with me today", said Wayne Gorell a Korean War Veteran.
Event organizers say they look forward to day ever year.