Portage County Foster Parents awarded by the Governor

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local Portage County couple has now received Foster Family of the Year by the Governor.
Parents Travis Christie and Preston Weiler are foster parents to two young boys.
The foster journey began over two years ago for the boys.
The parents say they have felt emotionally attached to them ever since.
"I'm their world and I mean I'm there safe space and they have made every day of my life more enjoyable," said Christie.
The award comes from Wisconsin Department of Children and Families that recognize foster parents and their outstanding fostering.
Danita Docka, the Foster Care Coordinator for Portage County, says she has seen progress in the children.
"They have had them from really young on and really have shaped their behaviors, got them on a routine and taught them manners," said Docka.
As the couple gets closer to the award ceremony they reflect on their family dynamic.
"To me it doesn't matter if your blood or not, you can still get the same bond. They have made my life better as much as I made theirs," said Christie.
The couple received their award on May 25, in Madison WI.