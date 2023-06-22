 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Produce program goes seven straight years

  • Updated
  • 0
fruit and veggies program

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) A farmers market was held at the Aspirus campus, where all kinds of produce from potatoes to honey were being sold.

The farmers market was a part of Aspirus' Fruits and Vegetables Prescription Program, which tries to deal with health issues by allowing patients to use vouchers to eat fresh produce.

This is the seventh straight year for the program, helping tackle issues like hearth health, cholesterol, obesity, blood pressure, and more with fresh greens.

"The programs gives access to the farmers markets to try different fruits and vegetables that maybe the patients and consumers haven't tried before" says Tara Draeger; the system director of community health and equity.

Draeger also said that we should be eating around five cups of fruits and veggies per day, and by doing so the risks of heart disease and type 2-diabetes lower.

To enroll for a prescription, people need to check in with their health care provider to receive a prescription.

Once the prescription is received, people are given a voucher, then they show their voucher to receive 20 dollars worth of tokens. 

Then, they travel out to markets ranging from Portage all the way to the Upper Peninsula to consume the fresh produce.

There are a variety of locations people can travel to for farmers markets to pick up the fresh greens, and maybe keep the doctor away.

