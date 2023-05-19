REDI Transport services by Law Enforcement

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- REDI Transports is a driving service which helps Law Enforcement transport individuals with mental health issues or those who are homeless.
"Our home office is in Green Bay Wisconsin and really we exist to help law enforcement agencies around the state of Wisconsin with transports such as chapter 51's," said REDI Vice President Alicia Stevenson.
REDI was created back in 2006, with officers stating they saw a rising correlation in costs with conducting their own prisoner transports & extraditions.
Now, Portage county officers say this has helped them cut back officers overtime.
"In the first month alone it has saved our officers through Stevens Point, plover, UWSP, and portage county nearly 200 hours of man power for the 12 transports that had took place," said Portage county Sheriff Mike Lukas.
For now, transport services are only offered in Portage County, but they hope to expand in the future.