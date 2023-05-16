Report finds Wisconsin 2nd best for small businesses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A new report shows Wisconsin is 2nd in the nation when it comes to surviving small businesses, and plenty of those call Stevens Point home.
"I really think it's the foundation of how we were brought up," said Craig Cook, owner of Fall Line Outfitters in Stevens Point. "It's just the Midwestern mentality that we'll make sure we'll all get through this. Not just I get through it."
Many others from out of town, and even out of state, are noticing.
So much so that entrepreneurs from other states are looking to move or get their start here.
"We actually just met with someone from Minnesota, and they're like, 'I have never felt so at home here. So welcome.' There's something about the people that is truly special," said Chloe Kreuser from the Stevens Point Chamber of Commerce.
When asked what makes Wisconsin so welcoming for small businesses, it wasn't any laws that came to mind, but the people.
"Other businesses where you can go and talk to them, and have an open dialogue as far as what are some of the things that are helping you get though this. What are some of the things that are helping me. We share ideas. We collaborate," said Cook.
That support, whether it be exchanging ideas or a helping hand, is what makes this community and state special.
"It's not about competition at that point. It's about, hey everybody is going to help the community thrive. We need to do whatever it takes to help other small businesses survive as well. Just like other businesses helped ours," said Cook.
Neither the city nor the county are done. They say they can do even better.
For those looking for that extra boost or guidance in Stevens Point, reach out to the chamber of commerce and they'll look for something that fits for almost any business.