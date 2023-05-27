Sawmill Brewery holds party to celebrate championship win

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sawmill Brewery staff were all smiles as they were awarded the top national brewery.
The awarded was granted by Hop Passport, a company started to give coupons and discounts to beer drinkers.
In the state of Wisconsin, Sawmill Brewery is 78 out of 100 Hop Passport certified.
Head brewer Ben Osness says they are continuously blown away by the community's support throughout this process.
"Championship feels amazing to win just because we were voted by the community and their our biggest supporters and we wouldn't be here without them," said Osness.
The event featured food trucks, giveaways, live music, and free beer.