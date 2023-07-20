Spencer Area School District offering childcare services

Spencer, Wis. (WAOW) --The Spencer Area School District is planning to offer childcare next year to faculty.
The decision was made on July 19 at a school board meeting. The funding to create a daycare center stems from FEMA Grant the school received back in 2018.
The school received more than $500,000 dollars in extra funding to have.
District Administrator Michael Endreas states how beneficial this could be for the faculty as they move forward.
"Definitely need and its also a good feature to have as a hiring tool to have daycare present in our buildings for new hires to maintain and keep teachers as well," said Endreas.
The center will be available to ages three and up.
The school district has plans to have the new center built by the spring of 2024.