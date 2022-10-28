St Paul's United Church Of Christ prepares to donate more than 160 gift-filled shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child Project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- St. Paul's United Church of Christ celebrates their 160th anniversary, Operation Christmas Child Project by the Samaritan's Purse International Relief.
The church has prepared more than one hundred sixty gift-filled shoe boxes, with many items such as toys, school supplies, and personal care items. These gifted shoe boxes will be shipped around the world to bring joy to children and present the Gospel to boys and girls in a clear, child-friendly way.
"The original folks who started St. Paul's 160 years ago, we are talking about six and seven generations of people even who really helped performed not only St. Paul's, but the entire Wausau community, and so we're really proud of the legacy that we left through the past, the difference we made here in Wausau.", Reverend, Dr. Philip C. Schneider said, “We have a huge impact. Not only that we had food pantries, we have a diaper depot, we've done community meals in the past, that changed a bit with COVID-19, but still hoping to keep serving the community and whatever ways we can into the future."
You can make donations for the project before Monday, November 14th. The St. Paul's United Church of Christ is located at 426 Washington St, Wausau, WI 54403.
For more information about the project, visit their website at https://www.stpauluccwausau.org