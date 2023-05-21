Staying safe on a motorcycle

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WAOW)- May marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and there are plenty of precautions you can take to stay safe while riding.
The long time co-owner of the Motorcycle Riders Depot, says working tires are just one aspect of being safe.
"A lot of our phone calls are for tires and tire safety which is very important with motorcycle riding," said Debra Blegen, Depot Co-owner.
Hupy and Abraham S.C, Attorney Jason F. Abraham believes this an important issue.
"All winter long in climates like ours where there is snow and we don't see bikes we're just not use to them yet so May is generally the time of the year when you finally start seeing bikes out there," said Abraham.
For people interested in learning how ride a motorcycle, Mid-State Technical College offers classes.
"We generally run the basic motorcycle safety course --we run it most weekends out here--the course consists of two days of riding and classroom", said Steve Bakos, the motorcycle instructor at Mid-State.