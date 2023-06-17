Steven Point has its 3rd annual Juneteenth

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Juneteenth is a holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
The Portage County Juneteenth committee decided honor this day by highlighting local African American businesses on June 17th, 2023.
Clothing, candles, and food were just some of many items business owners were selling.
Gifted Hands Kitchen is a food truck company that has been apart of the Juneteenth celebration every year.
An the food truck company state that they are happy to come every year.
" I have been here for nine years now and when I first moved here they had no Juneteenth around”, said Gifted Hands Kitchen Co-founder Erica Shaw.
Organizers say this event is something they look forward to having this event every year.
As they describe their ideal way to celebrate the holiday.
“The best way best we know how to do that is with food with fun dancing—-music so we have been putting this together as way to do some type of community building”, said Committee Member Kiba Freeman.