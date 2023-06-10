Stevens Point Hosts Pride Event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Stevens Point hosted its Pride Crawl today.
The created in celebration of pride month.
The event has food, vendors, and many local organizations.
One church came to show their support.
" In our organization we like to build community through the arts were an arts out reach of the United Methodist church here locally Saint Paul’s in the springs,” said Methodist Church member Laura courtright.
A local transgender organization came to let individual's know your not alone.
“ Transfam is a social support group for trans gender adults 18+ and you can also be questioning so if your questioning your
identity your welcome”, said Transfam Founder Elliot Mutschecner.
If you or someone else is interested in Transfam you can check out their Instagram.