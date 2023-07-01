Stevens Point is busy with local events: but how are resident's handling it?

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Events ranging from the U.S. Senior WorldOpen , Riverfront Rendezvous, and Stevens Point Farmers Market.
The U.S. Senior World Open one of the biggest golfing tournament's going on in Wisconsin.
The event expected to bring out thousands of people everyday.
Sara Brish the Executive Director of Steven Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau says although it maybe busy it is something the city can handle.
"We are really excited to have the 10s of thousands visitors and were ready with the doors are open and we have our smiles eager for folks to come through the doors," said Brish.
Another popular event expected to take place throughout the weekend is the Riverfront Rendezvous.
The Rendezvous is an event for people to gather listen to music, eat food truck food, and bring their kids.
One local area woman says all the events can be a lot at once.
"For me I wish they would spread it out a little bit and it would have been nice to have it on different weekends, said Helen Mozuch.
Another popular event is Stevens Point Farmers Market.
The Farmers Market dates back to the 1800s and has been an important staple to the community ever since.
Now all event are expected to last throughout the weekend.